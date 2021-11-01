JioPhone Next Coming On Diwali: Pragati OS Gives Android Go An Indian Touch

JioPhone Next, developed by Reliance Jio and Google, is launching on Diwali. Ahead of buyers getting it in their hands, Jio has unveiled the affordable smartphone to a select few, and News18.com got a good first look at it. The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available for purchase at an entry price of Rs 1,999 with easy EMIs over 18 or 24 months. The JioPhone Next will run on Android-powered Pragati OS that is an Android skin developed specifically for the JioPhone Next.

Pragati OS runs on Android 11 out of the box, with the September security patch pre-installed. The OS is essentially a version of Android Go and is developed by Jio and Google and is expected to be found only on Jio smartphones. Google says that Pragati OS “is an optimised version of Android customised to deliver a great smartphone experience to users in India". Pragati OS, according to the company, enables access to millions of apps available on the Play Store, security updates, and more.

Pragati OS is a new operating system that takes bits from Android Go - the lighter version of Google’s Android operating system. The JioPhone Next comes with Android Go apps like Google Go, Assistant Go, Gallery Go, and Camera Go. The apps have been fine-tuned for the Indian market in Pragati OS.

Google Assistant Go, for example, supports multiple Indian languages in an attempt to make Google’s AI smarts available to more Indians. The Google Go app also translates supported pages to a supported Indian language and users can also read them aloud. The Camera Go app also has a Snapchat integration with India-centric filters and Google Lens also comes with integrated translation.

Android Go is the lighter version of Google’s Android, and is made for budget phones that come with relatively less RAM. All apps on Android Go function similar to normal Android apps, but are toned-down versions without features that require heavy processing.

Reliance JioPhone Next will be available starting Diwali. The smartphone will be available at an entry price of Rs 1,999. Buyers can buy the JioPhone Next by making a down payment of Rs 1,999 and pay the rest in easy EMIs over the next 18 or 24 months. Buyers can purchase the smartphone at Rs 6,499 by making a one-time payment.

