JioPhone Next: Know Price And Specifications Of The Affordable Smartphone

JioPhone Next is launching this Diwali! The smartphone, developed in partnership with Google, will be available for purchase with a down payment of Rs 1,999 and the rest in easy EMIs over 18 or 24 months. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 in India and a one-time payment option will also be available for buyers. The EMI plans will include data and voice calling benefits for users’ Jio connection.

The JioPhone Next will be launched with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a 3,500mAh battery on the JioPhone Next that is charged via a micro-USB port.

In terms of connectivity, the Jio-Google smartphone comes with Dual-SIM support with 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors present on the smartphone are accelerometer, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS that is powered by Android. Pragati OS is an optimised version of Android made for JioPhone Next in order to deliver a simplified and delightful experience for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to address the unique needs of millions of smartphone users in the country.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

