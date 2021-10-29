JioPhone Next Launch On Diwali: Some Standout Features Of The Upcoming Smartphone

The JioPhone Next is coming out on Diwali. The smartphone will be launched at a Rs 1,999 down payment and buyers will have the option of paying the remaining amount in easy EMI’s over the course of 18 months or 24 months. The JioPhone Next smartphone can also be purchased for an upfront payment of Rs 6,499. The company announced the smartphone earlier this year during Reliance’s AGM in June. The JioPhone Next smartphone has been developed in partnership with Google and will come with Pragati OS based on Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Apart from this, there are certain features that make the JioPhone Next stand out from the general market. Let us take a look at some of the standout features of the upcoming smartphone:

>Easily access and consume content in a choice of 10 languages: For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. This is achieved via the Read Aloud and Translate features that are OS-wide features and will work with any text on the JioPhone Next’s screen.

JioPhone Next users will also be able to utilise their Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on the JioPhone Next. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on JioSaavn or check their balance on the My Jio app.

>A great camera: JioPhone Next comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera that delivers great photos and videos. From clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR Mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos, the JioPhone Next has a camera that does it all. JioPhone Next also integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go - the smartphone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users.

>Instantly share Apps, files and more with family and friends: Simplified sharing apps, photos, videos, music and other content, even without the internet, using the ‘Nearby Share’.

>Ongoing feature upgrades and the latest security updates: Along with support for the latest Android security updates, this experience will keep getting better with new features updates and customizations, all delivered over-the-air. With Google Play Protect built in, it has Google’s world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy. Google and Jio’s engineering and product development teams are continuing to build on the capabilities of the JioPhone Next and are committed to offering a best-in-class experience to millions of internet users in India.

