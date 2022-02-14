Karnataka HC Takes Down Online Gambling Law; Big Relief for MPL, Dream11 And Other Fantasy Games

Online gambling law has been termed unconstitutional by the Karnataka High Court in its order on Monday, giving major reprieve to platforms like Dream11, Ace2Three and Mobile Premier League among others. The order comes as good news for these companies, since they were banned from operating in the state in October last year.

Challenging the law, the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and the likes of MPL, Games 24×7 (which owns RummyCircle and My11 Circle) among others, moved the High Court.

Hearing the petitioners, the Karnataka High Court reserved its judgement on December 22. The case basically talked about the changes made to the Karnataka Police Act that banned any online platform indulging in money transfer.

Similar orders have been passed in multiple states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the past few months. Online gaming is becoming a major hindrance for authorities, who are unable to govern its operations or track the movement of money.

Online sporting events have catapulted the growth of these platforms, and the revenue potential of the segment is clearly visible to those involved in this industry. The lack of a clear understanding of these platforms has made them vulnerable to legal petitions, which was first filed in the High Court last year. The case is hardly a done deal. The Tamil Nadu government is now knocking the doors of the Supreme Court to sort the matter, and ban the operations of online gaming firms once again. Things are yet to move in that regard.

As of now, gamers in Karnataka should be able to access all the aforementioned online platforms in the coming days, allowing them to participate in various fantasy sports tournaments, and stand a chance to win handsome monetary rewards once again.

