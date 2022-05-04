Krafton Will Host 4 BGMI Esports Tournaments With iQoo in 2022

PUBG franchise and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has named iQoo as title sponsors of BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments. The company says the partnership will strengthen iQoo’s contribution to the e-gaming space and provide a platform for gaming enthusiasts to harness their talent. BGMI will host four tournaments in 2022 featuring cash prizes of Rs 6 crores, mega prizes, and several national and international opportunities for gamers to make a mark for themselves.

These pro and semi-pro BGMI tournaments namely BMOC – Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge 2022, BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 Season 1, BGIS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2022, BMPS – Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 SEASON 2 are aimed at providing players across India a platform to showcase their skills. Prior to the ban of the original PUBG, Krafton organised several tournaments with other brands.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 4: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Speaking over the development, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer at iQoo, said, “After receiving an overwhelming response for last year’s BGMI series, we are happy to return as the title sponsors for BGMI 2022 tournaments. This partnership will help strengthen iQoo’s commitment to nurturing and promoting the growing esports community."

Minu Lee, Head of BGMI at Krafton also lauded the partnership and said the company is committed to transforming the Indian Esports ecosystem. In a press note, he added, “The BGMI 2022 Esports tournaments will provide players, both professionals and beginners alike, an opportunity to hone their skills and ultimately make a mark in the Indian gaming ecosystem."

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

Both companies are yet to share details about the cash prize for each tournament. Dates for registration are yet to be shared as well. BGMI recently announced it banned 50,733 accounts between April 25 and May 2 due to cheating. The entire list of banned accounts is available on the BGMI India site.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.