Laptops have, over the past few years, emerged as the one of the most important device for people, and one of the most common. Everyone has a laptop. But different people have different needs. People have different needs and budgets for laptops, and while the market is vast enough to fulfill the needs of most people, it is confusing to pick the right thing for one self. That is where we step in, and today we will look at some of the best laptops under Rs 40,000 to buy in India right now:

>1. Asus VivoBook 14 Intel i3 - The 2021 Asus VivoBook 14, priced at Rs 39,990 comes with Intel’s 11th Generation i3-1115G4 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD LCD display.

>2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced at Rs 36,990 in India and is available for sale on Amazon. The laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD display.

>3. RedmiBook E-Learning Edition - Priced at Rs 39,999, the RedmiBook 15 E-Learning Edition is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop has a 15.6-inch display with a full-HD resolution.

>4. Acer Aspire 5 - The Acer Aspire 5 is priced at Rs 36,990. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is paired with 4GB of RAM that is upgradeable to up to 20GB. There is 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage on board.

>5. HP 15 Ryzen 3 - The HP 15 Thin and Light laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U chip is a good pick at Rs 38,990. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display. There is 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage on-board.

>6. Dell Vostro 3401 - The Dell Vostro 3401 laptop with Intel’s 11th Generation Core i3 processor is priced at Rs 39,639 on Amazon. The laptop is powered by an i3 processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage.

