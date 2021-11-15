Laptops On Budget: Some Of The Best Laptops Under Rs 30,000 in India In November 2021

Laptops are one of the most essential gadget we use these days. With work from home and virtual classes becoming a thing, everyone needs a laptop in order to be able to work or go to school. However, a good laptop comes with a price and it is often difficult to find a good laptop in a budget. This is where we step in, and today we have listed some of the best options that you can avail for under Rs 30,000 in the Indian market. Now, these are not high performance laptops, but will work perfectly well if the purpose is just work or study.

Advertisement

>ASUS Pentium Quad Core - The Asus Pentium Quad Core laptop is priced at Rs 26,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The laptop is comes with a 15.6-inch display. It is powered by a Quad-Core Intel Pentium processor paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, and 1 year OnSite warranty.

>HP Chromebook N4020 - The HP Chromebook N4020 14-inch is priced at Rs 26,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The Chromebook from HP comes with a 14-inch display and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage that is expandable to up to 256GB. The laptop runs on Chrome OS and gets features like Google Assistant and Google Play with access to apps like WhatsApp, YouTube, Evernote, Slack, Adobe Lightroom, and more.

>Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is priced in India at Rs 27,990 and is available for purchase on Amazon. The laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and is powered by Intel’s Celeron N4020 processor clocked at up to 2.8GHz. The laptop comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB of SSD storage.

Advertisement

>Acer Extansa 15 AMD 3020e - The Acer Extansa 15 laptop is priced at Rs 29,990 in India and is available for purchase on Amazon. The laptop comoes with a 15.6-inch HD display and is powered by an AMD 3020e Dual-Core processor clocked at up to 2.6GHz. The processor is paired with 4GB of RAM that is upgradable to up to 12GB and 1TB of HDD storage.

>HP 14a Celeron Dual Core - HP 14a Celeron Dual Core processor is priced at Rs 27,990 and is available for purchase on Flipkart. The Chromebook laptop comes with a 14-inch WLED display and is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The laptop runs on Chrome OS and weighs just 1.46KG.

>Avita Pura APU Dual Core A6 9220e - The Avita Pura APU Dual Core laptop is priced at Rs 24,990 and comes with a 14-inch display. The thin and light laptop is powered by a dual core AMD A6 9220e paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but you will be able to update to Windows 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.