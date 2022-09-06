Latest Google Chrome Update Is a Must Have For All PC Users

Google has issued a new security update for Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux systems this week, and we suggest you install the update right away. Google says that the Chrome browser has a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers, this update promises to fix the hole and secure your machines.

The bug has seemingly been reported in Chromium, which the codebase used to build the Chrome browser. We don’t have a lot of details about the issue and how it affects your Windows/Mac or Linux systems, but if Google is warning users to update, it must be serious. “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild," Google had informed in a post on September 2.

Google suggests Chrome users should restart their web browser right away, for the new update to take its effect. After restarting, the Chrome version on your system should be 105.0.5195.102, which protects your Windows, Mac or Linux PC from this vulnerability.

How To Check Chrome Version On Your PC

You can manually check if the Chrome on your system is running the latest version or it needs to be updated. For that, click on the three-dot menu at the top-right, click on About Chrome, and see the version running on your PC. If a new version is available, Chrome will start the update automatically. You just have to restart the browser to get the new version running.

2022 has been a busy year for Google so far, with over 5 vulnerabilities reported in Chrome and this is unlikely to be the last we hear from now till the end of the year. It is interesting that the issue only affects the PC version of Chrome, and not the mobile app that runs on Android and iOS devices.

