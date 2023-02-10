Lava Blaze 5G Gets A New More Powerful 6GB RAM Variant: Everything You Need To Know

The Indian market has been lacking in powerful, budget-friendly 5G devices, with only a limited number of OEMs offering options under 15,000 rupees. However, Lava, the home grown brand, has stepped up to fill this gap by launching a new and improved 6GB+128GB variant of the Lava Blaze 5G at an introductory price of Rs 11,499.

The introductory price of Rs 11,499 will be valid only on the launch date, February 15th. From February 16th, the price will be increased by Rs 500 to Rs 11,999. The Blaze 5G will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms such as the Lava E-store and Amazon.in.Lava Blaze 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor—which is an octa-core SoC with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, and has 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Lava claims that it has additional 3GB of virtual RAM as well.

For the optics, the Lava Blaze 5G gets a triple rear camera setup, including a primary 50-megapixel shooter and two additional sensors. For capturing selfies, the device also has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Advertisement

Being a budget device, having a large display becomes mandatory, and here, the Lava Blaze 5G gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90 Hz refresh rate and support for Widevine L1. Moreover, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports up to 1 TB of expandable storage. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Further, the device is offered in two finishes—Glass Green and Glass Blue, and comes with Android 12 out of the box.

Read all the Latest Tech News here