Lava Blaze 5G Launched: Check Price, Specifications Of India's 'Most Affordable 5G Phone'

Touted as “India’s most affordable 5G phone," Lava Blaza 5G is now officially launched in India. The phone was unveiled last month in October at the India Mobile Congress 2022. The phone is designed with entry-level users in mind looking forward to experiencing 5G in India.

Lava Blaze 5G Price and Availability in India

The Lava Blaze 5G comes in a single 4GB/128GB variant that has been introduced for an introductory price of Rs 9,999 and could go up post the first sale. However, Lava is yet to announce a formal sale date for the Blaze 5G smartphone.

The phone is available in two color options - Glass Blue and Glass Green.

Advertisement

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications

Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs on Android 12 Notably, the phone carries support for a MicroSD card up to 256GB. Being a 5G capable device, the phone supports n1/n3/n5/n8/28/n41/n77/n78 5G bands.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a modest 6.5" IPS HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and users can also enjoy OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix in HD, thanks to Widewine L1 support.

For the optics, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a secondary depth sensor and a dedicated macro lens. The front-facing selfie camera is an 8-megapixel unit.

The Blaze 5G gets a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery which charges using USB Type-C. Additionally, the Lava Blaze 5G also features a much-celebrated 3.5mm audio jack.

Read all the Latest Tech News here