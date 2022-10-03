Lava Blaze 5G Smartphone Announced, Will Be Available For Around Rs 10,000

The Lava Blaze 5G smartphone has been unveiled at the India Mobile Congress 2022 this week, and the company will be bringing it to the market later this month close to Rs 10,000 price range. Lava has been planning to make the 5G phones affordable, and the Lava Blaze 5G promises to be that for the brand.

The device was showcased at the event, where IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the phone in front of the public. The news about the Lava Blaze 5G phone was shared by Sunil Raina, Business Head, Lava via this tweet. The phone is expected to be available around Diwali which is just a few weeks away now.

Lava has been quite vocal about its make-in-India approach, and with this device, it claims to have the credentials for design in India as well.

Lava already has the Agni 5G phone, its 5G-enabled device in the market, but that one costs over Rs 15,000 where the competition is tight. Lava recently launched its Blaze Pro 4G smartphone with a stylish glass body and the Blaze 5G is coming to give buyers more affordable 5G phone options as the country gets ready for the 5G launch.

Lava Blaze 5G is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimsity 700 chipset that brings 5G support. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display but with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The device should have Android 12 running out of the box and backed up with a 5000mAh battery. The hardware setup is also set to get 4GB RAM, along with 128GB storage which is further expandable.

Lava could include a 50-megapixel main sensor as a part of the triple rear camera setup and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The other highlights of the phone include its after-sales support, where Lava says buyers of the Blaze 5G phone will get free service at home within their warranty period.

