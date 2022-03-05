Home » News » Tech » Lava X2 Budget Phone Launched In India: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

Lava X2 Budget Phone Launched In India: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

The Lava X2 has been launched at Rs 6,999. (Image Credit: Lava/ Amazon)

The Lava X2 is priced at Rs 6,999 in India and as an introductory offer, the smartphone is being sold for Rs 6,599 in pre-booking.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 05, 2022, 09:09 IST

Homegrown brand Lava has launched its latest smartphone, the Lava X2 in India. The Lava X2 comes as an online-only offering from the company and is the first smartphone in the company’s X-series, specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and face unlock. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and is available for a discounted price till March 11.

Lava X2 Price And Offers

The Lava X2 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone is available for pre-booking at a price of Rs 6,599 on Amazon till March 11. The Lava X2 has been launched in two colour options - Blue and Cyan. Lava has said that the Lava X2 will be an online exclusive and the company is shifting towards e-commerce because of customers’ buying pattern. It is available for purchase on Amazon and Lava’s official website.

Lava X2 Specification

The Lava X2 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel primary shooter and has a 5-megapixel front snapper.

The Lava X2 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone comes with a rear fingerprint scanner with face unlock for biometrics.

