Leaks Reveal Google's Plans for the Next Three Years of Pixel Phones

Google’s Pixel phones have had a successful run in recent years, with the launch of the Pixel 6 and the refined follow-up, the Pixel 7 series, helping to boost Google’s smartphone business. Now, according to a report by Android Authority, the roadmap for the next three years of Google Pixel has been leaked.

According to a reliable source, Android Authority has obtained exclusive information about the significant changes that Google plans to make to the Pixel series in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The Pixel series will undergo minor alterations next year, including the introduction of two new phones, codenamed ‘lynx’ and ‘felix,’ around Google I/O in April or May. ‘Lynx’ is believed to be the Pixel 7a, while ‘Felix’ is supposed to be the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7a is projected to cost $449 at launch, the same as the Pixel 6a.

Advertisement

Previous rumours have suggested that the 7a will offer wireless charging and a refresh rate of 90Hz, but these features have yet to be confirmed. Android Authority claims that Pixel Fold could be priced $1799.

Google will also supposedly unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in late 2023, with Pixel 8 (codenamed ‘shiba’) having a smaller display, and the Pixel 8 Pro (codenamed ‘husky’) with the same display size and dimensions as the Pixel 7 Pro.

According to the source, in the fall of 2024, Google will likely launch the Pixel 9 series, which will include three devices for the first time, and is considering changing its plan and releasing A series smartphones every two years rather than yearly.

The Pixel 9 series will include three devices: the vanilla Google Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed ‘komodo’), and a second Pro-level model called the ‘caiman.’ The Pixel 9 will be the same size as the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.7-inch screen and the ‘caiman’ will have Pro-level features in a 6.3-inch design.

Advertisement

Google is planning to release a new foldable phone in 2024, and for phones in 2025 and beyond, Google is considering several options for its Pixel lineup which depend on the success or failure of its plans for 2023 and 2024.

Read all the Latest Tech News here