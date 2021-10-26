Learn A New Word Every Day With This New Google Search Feature

People use Google Search on a daily basis to look up for the definitions of words. Google has become our go-to place to find the meaning of new words, almost every day. Now, Google, the tech giant, has released an intriguing new tool to help its customers learn and improve their English vocabulary.

Google introduced the new Google Search function in a blog post last week. Google stated in the most recent update that the new function, in which users will receive daily alerts of new terms on their smartphone, will help them enhance their vocabulary and knowledge. Users may use their smartphones to access the Google app and check up on the definition of any English term. When a user searches for a definition, items with a Bell icon in the top-right corner will show. The function is activated by clicking the symbol.

The alert will offer a one-line description of the term, as well as the ability to view synonyms and learn more about them. You may press it to launch a new search result page with more details.

Google intends to add several difficulty levels to this word meaning function, from which you will be able to select. “There are words designed for both English learners and fluent English speakers alike, and soon you’ll be able to choose from different difficulty levels," Google’s blog post read. However, it has not been stated when Google intends to spread this capability to new languages, apart from English.

According to Google, the definition will also be accompanied by some intriguing insights and trivia about the terms, making learning more fun and uncomplicated. However, for the time being, this new function is only available on phones.

Furthermore, according to Google Trends, the top-searched English definition in September was “introvert," followed by “integrity."

