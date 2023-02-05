Home » News » Tech » Lenovo Launches IdeaPad 1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Chip In India: Price, Specifications & Availability

Lenovo Launches IdeaPad 1 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Chip In India: Price, Specifications & Availability

The new laptop from Lenovo comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 220 nits of peak brightness.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 10:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor.
Global technology brand Lenovo has launched a new IdeaPad 1 laptop in India, that comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display, Windows 11, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio, and a battery life of 14 hours.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Price & Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor will be available in India at a price of Rs 44,690; while the variant with AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor is priced at Rs 38,640 in the country. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 comes in Cloud Grey colour and will be available at Lenovo Exclusive stores, Lenovo.com, Amazon and across large retail stores, from February 8.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Specifications

RELATED NEWS

The new laptop from Lenovo comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and 220 nits of peak brightness and stereo speakers by Dolby Audio. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor that is coupled with up to Integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics, 8GB of LPDDR5-5500 RAM and 512GB of 512GB of SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop also features an in-built 720p HD camera which comes with a physical privacy shutter that adds another layer of safety to the experience and blocks unintended onlookers. It comes with a non-backlit keyboard, and an HD web camera with 720p resolution and a privacy shutter.

The device features support for two 1.5W stereo speakers along with Dolby Audio and HD audio. It has a 42Wh battery that provides a backup of up to 14 hours.

“Our latest IdeaPad is an affordable but power-packed device with an extended warranty and best-in-class performance, that helps people achieve their goals while they are working, studying, creating, or just catching up with friends out of town," said Dinesh Nair, director of consumer business, Lenovo India.

