Lenovo Shows The Real Power Of Dual Screen Laptops With The Yoga Book 9i

Dual screens are everywhere, be it phones or laptops. Asus has shown us an interesting use case of dual screen on a notebook but Lenovo is taking that to another level with the Yoga Book 9i which has two large screens on one laptop.

The screens are 13.3-inch in size and you have them equipped on a 2.8K OLED panel. In the past few years, when remote working became a trend, people bought multiple screens to keep themselves from tiring.

Lenovo wants to simplify their needs with one product which has two screens. Hyper productivity is the term Lenovo wants to associate with the Yoga Book 9i and it is hard to argue with the purpose of the form factor. But managing a laptop with two giant screens can’t be easy, which is why the company has developed various software solutions to make better sense of the product.

The dimensions also help with the portability aspect of the laptop, which has multiple modes in which a person can use the Yoga Book 9i. The screen supports touch input and comes with a bundled stylus that increases its applications for the user. The dual screen can be laid on the surface and paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, giving you the best experience of this form factor.

But the Yoga Book 9i is not just about its design and use case. In terms of hardware, Lenovo is offering the latest 13th gen Intel EVO platform and Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Full HD webcam and up to 1TB storage. With dual screens people are likely to be concerned about the battery life, but at 1.38 kg you can easily carry the Yoga Book 9i around in your bag.

So how much does this dual-screen Yoga Book cost? Lenovo has given it a starting price tag of $2,099 (Rs 1,70,000 approx) which was expected considering the form factor and its use case. It will be available from June 2023 and we can’t wait to see if this device has a definite purpose.

