Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Alexa Support And 4-Inch Display Launched In India: Price, Features

Lenovo launched its new Smart Clock Essential in India this week. This smart display gadget gets built-in support for Alexa voice assistant, has front-firing speakers for better audio reach, and features an LED display where you get all the information. The Smart Clock Essential is like the Google Nest Hub device that we have in the market, but unlike that one, you can pick up the Lenovo smart device for a lower price tag.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential India Price

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential price in India is Rs 4,999 and it is now available across online channels in the country, while the offline stores will get it at a later date.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Features

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential carries a 4-inch display that gives you weather updates, lets you stream music on platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify and others, and also makes hands-free calls between two Alexa-centric devices. You can use this device as a nightstand, like a smart speaker or just the main hub to control all the smart devices in the house. Alexa is providing hands-free voice support, so you can raise any command and get things done.

The device weighs 249 grams and comes in red and blue colour options to add extra style to your table. The Smart Clock Essential is made of soft-touch fabric and it has control buttons for volume and set the alarm. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Connect the device to your local Wi-Fi network to make the best use of the device.

Its performance is enhanced with the help of 4GB RAM and 4GB built-in storage to keep all the apps in one place. Lenovo has equipped this smart speaker with a 1.5-inch 3W front-firing audio unit, and 2 far-field microphones for clearer audio support from a distance.

