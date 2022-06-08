Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC With AMD Ryzen Processor Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo has introduced its new all in one (AIO) PC in the country called the Yoga AIO 7 which is powered by an AMD Ryzen processor. Lenovo has given it a premium touch by using high-end materials and a soft-textured design. The desktop PC setup includes a 27-inch display and you have Harman-certified speakers for better sound quality. You can tilt and turn the Yoga AIO 7 and even adjust its height if needed.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC Price In India

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC price in India is Rs 1,71,999 and you can now buy it from Lenovo’s official website and other online channels in the country. Offline stores will also sell it but at a later date.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC Specifications

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC gets a 27-inch display that offers UHD or 4K resolution and produces 360 nits of brightness. It supports touch functionality as well. The machine is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor that gets paired with 8GB RAM and offers 1TB SSD storage. AMD has also equipped the AIO with an 8GB graphics card to let you play high-end games without any hiccups.

Lenovo is offering the AIO with Windows 11 Home 64-bit version and Office Home along with Student 2021 suite in the box. The machine has dual 5W speakers with JBL Harman sound technology.

The front 5-megapixel camera is removable and you have dual microphones as well. As for connectivity, you have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.2, USB Type C, USB 2.0 and multiple USB 3.2 gen 2 ports. You can also switch to wired internet support via the Ethernet port.

