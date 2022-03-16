LG Tone Free FP Earbuds With UV Sanitising Case, 24-Hour Battery Launched in India

LG has refreshed its ‘Tone Free’ true wireless segment with LG Tone Free FP series earbuds with ‘UV nanotechnology’. Apart from active noise cancellation and ambient sound modes, the earbuds’ pearl-shaped case include ‘ultraviolet lights’ to “sanitise" the earbuds. LG claims this kills 99.9 percent of bacteria. The new earbuds also feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s partner in “delivering superior sound". Customers can control the earbuds with the LG Tone Free app for Android and iOS. The app lets users tweak the equaliser, change sound modes, and view battery levels.

LG Tone Free FP Price in India

The LG Tone Free FP carry a price tag of Rs 13,990 and the earbuds come in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colour options. The charging case also adopts the same finish. The earbuds will retail via LG e-store and partner channels.

LG Tone Free Specifications

The company says the partnership with Meridian for the LG Tone Free FP brings “Headphone Spatial Processing" technology to “deliver more natural sound to the users". Customers can connect the earbuds via Bluetooth 5.2, which aims to minimise audio loss. LG adds that the LG Tone Free FP feature ‘Medical Grade Silicone Ear Gel’ in 3 Different sizes which provides users with a proper fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation.

The earbuds support touch controls, and users can switch between ANC mode and ambient mode with one tap. With two taps on either side, users can manage volume. LG says the ‘Plug and Wireless’ in the earbuds provide a new sound experience when a Bluetooth source is not available. One can simply connect the case to the source and “feel the convenience of wireless wherever you are."

There’s also a ‘Whispering Mode’ that essentially turns one earbud into a microphone in a noisy environment. To activate the feature, consumers can download and connect with the Tone Free app from Google or Apple Play Store and select the Whisper Mode. The LG Tone Free also have an ‘earbuds finder tool’ that many flagships offer. Lastly, these earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and rain and offer up to 24-hour long battery life.

