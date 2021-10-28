LinkedIn Launches Dedicated Search Filters for Remote Job Opportunities

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has introduced dedicated remote, hybrid and on-site search filters on the platform in a bid to cater to job seekers looking for remote working opportunities. The search filters will be available while using the social network platforms’ job search and open to work features. The filters’ selection will remotely inform recruiters about the candidates’ preferences in the type of work they are looking for. A similar filter has also been introduced for company pages allowing them to indicate their vaccine and return to office policies, reported Techcrunch.

LinkedIn claims that 70 percent of job searches during the beta test of the feature involved people looking for remote working options. The work from the home culture that came as a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted employees’ preference to remote working. Despite the slump in the number of cases and the rapid vaccination drives, many employees are unwilling to return to the office. These new search filters will look to target such employees looking for remote working opportunities. Further, LinkedIn has also introduced a new ‘Service Marketplace’ feature that will allow users to advertise themselves for short term engagement to employers looking for such role engagement.

The freelancer platform was first introduced in its beta version in the USA in February this year. The platform has expanded its base to 2 million users from among nearly 800 million user bases that LinkedIn has globally. The Service Marketplace will be turned for every LinkedIn user globally.

Additionally, the online social network platform has added a new dashboard for service providers to help them keep tabs on their various queries and requests. The dashboard features a ‘Review status’ element that allows users to manage the client reviews on their service page.

LinkedIn, which gained nearly 25 million new users in the last quarter, is building what it calls an “economic graph". The feature will also its users to build a better understanding of the global economy by mapping out how people interconnect in their professional relationships.

