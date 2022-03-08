Live: Apple March 8 Peek Performance Event Updates- iPhone SE 2022, 5G iPad Air And More To Launch

The new iPhone SE is unlikely to sport a new design, which means the Touch ID remains, and so does the heavy bezel work on the screen, which is quite outdated now.

iPad Air moving to the M1 chipset would make it as powerful as the iPad Pro and even the MacBook series. Earlier it was suggested that Apple could move the new iPad Air to the A15 Bionic chipset, but those rumours have gone silent over the past few days.

The company is also expected to show a completely new product, which as many say would be the ‘one more thing’ from the brand. Multiple reports have indicated that Apple could showcase a new Mac product, or a new M series chip altogether. In addition to this, iPhone 13 series could get a new colour variant, refreshing the lineup with more devices for consumers. Some even suggested a new MacBook model could be on the cards, but another report seems to have discounted that for this event.

As is the case, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple will be presiding over the keynote along with other Apple executives who will be walking us through the new products in an hour-long event. We are excited to see what Apple has got for the world and whether the new products can live up to the hype built by the tech community over the past few months.

Here at News18 Tech, we give you all the live updates from the keynote and talk about everything that Apple has to share at the event. Stay tuned.

