Logitech Launches Three New Gaming Mice Featuring 'Lightspeed' Technology: All Details

Logitech has announced a range of new gaming mice namely the G502X, G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus and it is introducing the LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches to offer precise actuation and prompt response for all of its G502 X models.

What is LIGHTFORCE hybrid technology?

Traditionally, you would expect optical or mechanical components in a mouse, but Logitech G has been able to combine both into one - optical-mechanical switches allowing for better reliability compared to traditional mechanical switches, better speed and control, and most importantly, retaining the satisfying feeling of mechanical actuation. To facilitate this, Logitech uses galvanic contact components inside the switch. As a result, both optical and mechanical triggers are combined to deliver a hybrid experience that Logitech says allows for an ultra-low latency experience.

Design and New Tech Inside the G508 X

A new thin-wall exoskeleton allows for an overall light-weight construction while being robust enough to handle repeated use. The mice are available in either black or white. The mouse also features a redesigned DPI-shift button that is reversible as well as removable to make the mouse diverse enough for a variety of hand sizes.

The mouse also retains G502’s infinite scroll wheel, USB-C charging in wireless models and ratchet modes. The high-precision gaming sensor HERO 25K delivers a one-to-one ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration.

Only the G502 X PLUS variant comes featuring the LIGHTSYNC RGB, allowing for a customizable playing experience that dives deep into battery optimization thrrough play styles.

Logitech G502 X Series Pricing

Retail prices for the Logitech G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED, and G502 X PLUS gaming mouse are INR 7995, INR 13995, and INR 14995, respectively.

Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India said “The G502 is an icon in gaming and we know that the community has been looking for the next-generation offering,"

