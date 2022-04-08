Logitech Launches Two Productivity-Focused Wireless Mouse in India: All Details

Computer peripherals maker Logitech has introduced its new Signature M650 wireless and Signature M650-L (large) for Business mouse that comes in two different sizes. To offer a better experience to customers, the PC mouses have a left-handed option as well. Logitech says the wireless mouse is designed to “upgrade any desk setup" and improve the overall work experience with features like ‘SmartWheel’ scrolling, nearly silent clicks, and an ergonomic design. More importantly, a portion of the Signature M650’s plastic parts is made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic - 64 percent for the graphite variant, 26 percent for the off-white option, and 26 percent for the rose model.

Logitech Signature M650 Price in India

Both the Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse and Signature M650-L are available for Rs 2,995. The Logitech Signature M650 is available in three colour variants – Rose, Graphite and off-White, while the Logitech Signature M650-L is available in Graphite finish only. The new Logitech mouses are available to purchase on major e-commerce platforms.

Logitech Signature M650 Specifications

With two sizes and a left-handed option, Logitech says the Signature M650’s “inclusive design" with a contoured shape, a soft thumb area, and a rubber side grip will allow users to work comfortably for extended hours. The mouse also includes customisable side buttons to add favourite shortcuts with Logitech Options+ software. That being said, the mouse will function with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems. Users will also get a Logi Bolt USB receiver to establish a lag-free connection over Bluetooth.

Signature M650’s SmartWheel aims to deliver “precision when needed and speed in an instant", Logitech explains. The Signature M650 and larger size Signature M650-L also feature the company’s SilentTouch technology, reducing click noise by 90 percent compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse. Essentially, this feature would help users in a meeting or a video conference as the sound of a clicking mouse or keyboard may distract people around.

Coming to the technical specifications, the Logitech Signature M650 offers decent dpi (dots per inch). It ranges from 400dpi to up to 4,000dpi. Lastly, the mouse is powered by a single AA battery that is included in the package. Battery with Logi Bolt USB Receiver will last for 24 months. Battery with Bluetooth may last up to 20 months.

