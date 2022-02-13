Looking For Valentine’s Day Gift? Offers On OnePlus, Garmin, Huawei and More You Won’t Find Anywhere Else

Gadgets are one of the many gifting options that are highly popular during the ongoing Valentine’s Day season. While we have brought you many deals and offers on some of the best gadgets out there, in this article we will tell you deals that you have not heard of anywhere else. From wearables, to earphones, to even things like accessories and smartphones, in this article we will cover some of the most interesting Valentine’s Day deals that you may not have seen anywhere else.

>ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2022 Budget Gifts: Smart Lamps, Earphones and Other Gadgets Under Rs 999

Advertisement

OnePlus 9RT At Up To Rs 4000 Off

This Valentine’s, you can gift your loved ones the latest OnePlus in India, the OnePlus 9RT at up to a Rs 4,000 discount. Buyers can get a Rs 4,000 discount on the OnePlus 9RT if they make their purchase using an Axis Bank or ICICI credit or debit card. This deal is valid on OnePlus India’s website, Amazon.in, and OnePlus’ offline stores. Those who want to exchange their old iPhone and Android phones will get a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, and American Express card holders can avail a 10 percent cashback on the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition At Rs 5000 Off

You can also get the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Pac-Man Edition that is available at up to a Rs 5,000, if the user pays via an Axis Bank credit or debit card EMI. This offer is also valid on all Amazon.in, OnePlus India website and OnePlus Experience stores.

Advertisement

OnePlus Buds Pro At Rs 1000 Off

The OnePlus Buds Pro, priced at Rs 9,999 are being sold for Rs 8,999, if the buyer makes the purchase using an Axis Bank Credit Card or Credit/Debit card EMI transaction. Offer is valid on Amazon, OnePlus Website, and offline partner stores till 28 February. American Express users can avail a 5 percent cashback on the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Advertisement

OnePlus Watch at Rs 13,999

The OnePlus Watch is also available at a Rs 1,000 discount if the buyer pays via Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. This offer is valid on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and offline partner stores. American Express users can avail a 5 percent cashback on the Apple Watch till February 28.

Advertisement

Garmin Offering Flat Rs 5000 Off Across Ranges

Watchmaker Garmin is known for its smartwatches and the company has announced a Rs 5,000 discount across several of its smartwatch offerings. The Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are both available at Rs 36,990 as against their Rs 41,990 sticker price. The Venu Sq Music is being sold at Rs 20,990 as against its Rs 25,990 sticker price, and the Venu Sq is priced at Rs 15,990 after the Rs 5,000 discount.

In the Garmin Lily Series, the Garmin Lily is priced at 20,990 for the more premium Dark Bronze, Paloma Leather/Light Gold, and White variants, and Rs 15,990 for the standard Garmin Lily. The Garmin Vivosmart 4, on the other hand is being sold for Rs 11,990 only during the Valentine’s Day sale.

Huawei Accessories At Up To Rs 1,500 off

The Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,990 as against its Rs 4,990 sticker price - a Rs 1,000 discount. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earbuds are Rs 5,490, a Rs 1,500 discount from their original price of Rs 6,990. Further, the Huawei Watch Fit is available at Rs 6,990 during the Valentine’s Day sale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.