Lost Your Wordle Streak? Here’s How You Can Reset And Play Again

With the advent of streaming platforms, the preferred way to kill boredom for many is binge-watching their favorite shows anywhere anytime. But, surprisingly this year, we saw a word game getting viral which got people hooked to it.Wordle is a simple yet addictive daily brain-teaser where users have to guess one five-letter word each day. One user gets a total of 6 attempts to successfully guess the word.

If you guess it right with the available attempts then you win.

In case you win again the next day, then you will automatically receive a winning streak which keeps adding up unless you fail to guess the word and lose.

Lately, people have been bragging about their streaks and how good they are at Wordle. While for some the streak continues to grow, others are not that lucky and end up losing it. But there is always a chance to start fresh and here too you can reset the game with some simple tricks.

So, below are some steps through which you can reset your Wordle streak.

Wordle is available and can only be played online through its website. One can access it through The New York Times website.

First way to clear the Wordle streak is by clearing your browser history. But before that, make sure that you remove the Wordle bookmark from the home screen of your phone.

To clear browser history in your iPhone, follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Open settings and click on Safari.Step – 2 Next, select ‘Clear History and Website Data’ and tap on ‘Clear’ to confirm.

To clear browser history in your Android, follow the steps below.

Step – 1 Open Google Chrome application and click on ‘History’.

Step – 2 Click on ‘Clear browsing data’ and select ‘Clear data’ after selecting the time range.

If clearing the browser history doesn’t clear your Wordle streak then you can consider uninstalling the third-party browser.

However, if nothing discussed above works for you, then you can go ahead and factory reset your iPhone or Android. It must be noted that this will erase all the data on your phone along with the Wordle streak.

