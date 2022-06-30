M2-Powered Apple MacBook Air May Be Available For Purchase Starting July 15: All Details

Apple launched its latest MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chipset earlier this month during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. The MacBook Air comes with a new design, and was launched alongside the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. While the pre-orders for the MacBook Pro have begun, there is no word as to when we will see the M2 MacBook Air in stores and for pre-orders. Now, however, there seems to be a hint about the new MacBook Air’s availability.

According to a report in MacRumours, the Apple MacBook Air could go on pre-orders starting July 8, with the laptop becoming available for purchase starting July 15. The report in MacRumours cites retail sources to give a date for pre-orders and availability for the new MacBook Air. The MacBook Air, which will be priced in India at Rs 1,19,900 onwards, is already expected to be available in July, Apple has said.

The new MacBook Air comes with an all-new design similar to the M1 Max and M1 Ultra-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple has put its new Apple M2 chip on the MacBook Air, which comes with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The chip is claimed to offer 18 percent better CPU performance and up to 35 percent better GPU performance as compared to the M1.

The new M2-powered MacBook Air also comes with a larger 13.6-inch IPS LCD display with a notch that houses the 1080p HD webcam. The display on the laptop has a brightness of up to 500 nits, and the laptop comes with several ports including a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB type-C ports, and a MagSafe charging port as well. Apple claims that the laptop goes up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The MacBook Air is available in several RAM and storage options. The base model of the laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage (priced at Rs 1,19,900), but buyers can opt for up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

