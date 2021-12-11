Majority of Apple iPhones Are Now Running on Latest iOS 15

Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone, iOS 15 is reaching 60 percent of all iOS devices, according to a website. The latest iOS 15, that was rolled out to all devices in September, has reached 60 percent adoption precisely after 80 days after its rollout. According to a data analytics website Mixpanel, around 59.8 percent devices are running on iOS 15, as compared to approximately 36 percent of last year’s iOS 14.

Mixpanel had previously indicated that iOS 15’s adoption was slower than iOS 14’s release in the fall of last year. Now, Apple also releases iOS adoption numbers, but has not revealed for iOS 15. The company’s last figures showed about 85 percent of devices running on iOS 14 till June 2021. iOS 15 update was released back in June, and started rolling out to all devices back in September this year. This could have been due to the rocky rollout that iOS 15 saw initially, with people reporting several bugs, that have since been patched in subsequent updates.

According to the Mixpanel report, older iOS versions are running on 4.58 percent iPhones. The report, according to the website, is generated from 839,760,360,334 records. In terms of feature, the iOS 15 update is more subtle as compared to the iOS 14 update from iOS 13. It comes with several usability and security improvements.

