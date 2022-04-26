Making Tesla Cars In China And Selling In India, Not Good For Us: Nitin Gadkari To Elon Musk At Raisina 2022

NEW DELHI: Reiterating that Elon Musk will not get any ‘special treatment’ in the form of import duty reliefs for selling Tesla cars in India, Nitin Gadkari once again “requested" Elon Musk to make Tesla cars in India to sell at a reduced cost. “If he (Elon Musk) wants to manufacture in China and sell Tesla cars in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India," said the Minister of Road Transport & Highways while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2022 conference.

“Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture here. We have no problems. We have got all the competence. The vendors are available. We have all types of technology and because of that Musk can reduce the cost," Gadkari said when asked about whether the government will reduce import duties on newer technologies and electric vehicles so that brands like Tesla can sell at competitive prices in India.

Advertisement

“India is a huge market. The export availability is there. Musk can export Tesla cars from India and he is welcome in India," he added.

While talking about electric vehicles, the minister highlighted that there is a huge uptake in electric buses. The demand for electric buses is claimed to have increased by up to 1300%. “There’s a huge potential for all EVs in India. I have tried out electric cars from Mercedes, Toyota, Hyundai and other top brands which are working out of India," he pointed out.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

“It is a win-win situation for both (India and Tesla). We have all spare parts and there are many Indian brands doing a better job here. It will be easier to make Tesla cars in India and he can make good profits too," added Gadkari.

The Raisina Dialogue is back as an on-ground conference this year. The flagship foreign policy and geoeconomics conference will have over 100 sessions and over 210 speakers from 90 countries.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with president of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2022 on August 25. The event will see participation from a number of world leaders, including former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian premier Stephen Harper, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed, and former Autralian prime minister Anthony Abbott, Bagchi said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.