Malware Apps With 2 Million Install Pose Risk For Android Users: Find Out Why

More than 2 million people have been tricked into installing malware, and phishing apps that have bypassed Google’s security checks to show up on the Play Store. The apps have the potential to degrade the performance of your device, and even push unwanted ads that carry their own risks.

The details of these malware-ridden apps have been shared by Dr Web which is an antivirus tool, in its report. The report says these apps operate under the guise of utility tools and system optimisers. But they actually work in the opposite direction, ruining the user experience of the device.

The apps have been installed by over 2 million apps which is no small feat and raise concerns about Google’s apparent security standards of approving apps before they are listed on the Play Store for downloads.

Apps like TubeBox have been downloaded 1 million times and the report from Dr Web puts this app on the dubious list. This app says it will reward users for watching videos but the reward never comes through. Instead, you are forced to stay on the app for a longer time, thinking the reward will be finally given.

Some of the other apps spotted on the Play Store in October were:

- Bluetooth device auto-connect - 1,000,000 downloads

- Bluetooth & Wi-Fi & USB driver - 100,000 downloads

- Fast Cleaner and Cooling Master - 50,000 downloads

In addition to these, Dr Web was also alerted to fake loan apps that were directly linked to Russian banks and investment groups. The apps directed users to a microsite which was nothing but a phishing ruse laid out to steal your personal information with your consent but unknowingly.

Malware and phishing are two of the biggest attack forms these days. Apps can easily infiltrate your device, as long as you provide it with all the access. So, it is imperative that you double-check the app, its developer and even reviews before downloading them, even from a safe source like the Play Store. Dr Web has alerted Google about these apps, which have now been removed from the Play Store.

