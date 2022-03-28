Man Arrested For Stalking Girlfriend Using Apple Watch

A man in the US has been arrested for stalking his girlfriend using Apple Watch. Although there have been multiple cases of stalking using the Apple AirTag tracker, Apple Watch remains an unusual as well as an expensive piece of hardware to use for stalking. According to a WSMV report, 29-year old Lawrence Welch from Nashville, Tennessee, attached the Apple Watch to the tire’s spokes. Welch was using the Life360 app to track his watch’s location, which eventually compromised the victim’s location as well.

The report highlights that Welch and his partner used the Life360 app to monitor each other’s location. The arrested kept his service active and used it to track the location of the smartwatch. According to the affidavit, cops arrived at the Family Safety Centre on Murfreesboro Pike after a call from security. It appears that the security alerted cops after they spotted the boyfriend near the car. The report notes, “Welch eventually came to the Family Service Centre and instead of coming inside, he approached the victim’s car and squatted down beside the front passenger-side tire".

The report further points out that Welsh had threatened to kill her multiple times in the past. Old court orders reportedly reveal that he has faced two domestic assault charges. Other details of their relationship remain unclear.

In December 2020, a warning by Canada’s York Regional Police Auto/Cargo department noted that car thieves are using AirTags to steal luxury vehicles. The police department had claimed that the AirTag is hidden almost anywhere in the car due to its small size. The police had advised car owners to use a steering wheel lock or install security cameras with an alert system. Apple reportedly addressed the stalking issue with the iOS 15.4 update that rolled out earlier this month. Clearly, the company needs to find new ways to improve security.

