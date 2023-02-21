Home » News » Tech » Man Buys PS5 God of War Bundle On Amazon, Receives 2 Speakers Instead Of Console

Man Buys PS5 God of War Bundle On Amazon, Receives 2 Speakers Instead Of Console

Here's what happened after a man purchased a PS5 on Amazon, only to receive two Bluetooth speakers instead.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 09:19 IST

New Delhi, India

The buyer has urged others not to purchase the PS5 online and instead go to offline stores. (Image: Sony)
The buyer has urged others not to purchase the PS5 online and instead go to offline stores. (Image: Sony)

A man recently purchased a PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle during Amazon’s latest sale. However, upon receiving his order, he discovered that he had been sent two Bluetooth speakers instead of the gaming console, leaving him cheated and frustrated.

According to the buyer’s (r/checknmater) post on Reddit, he purchased the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle from Kay Kay Overseas Corporation during the February 07 sale at 12 PM. “However, the product was shipped by Amazon in the name of the Electronics Bazar Store seller," the buyer claimed. The purchaser had recorded the delivery and unpacking and is currently awaiting a resolution from Amazon, who is investigating the issue and will take around three days to respond.

The buyer has urged others not to purchase the PS5 console from these sellers and instead go to offline stores. “I learned it the hard way. Was so excited and all ruined. Instead, I suffered mental trauma and literally cried. I really hope Amazon refunds me or sends me the PS5," the buyer said.

Advertisement

Several users on the PlayStation India subreddit have also reported similar incidents. One user suggested that it is best to verify the order before handing over the OTP. However, some users noted that Kay Kay Overseas and Electronics Bazar Store are legitimate sellers and that they had no problems ordering from them.

RELATED NEWS

In defense of the seller, one user claimed that they are a legitimate seller and that the order may have been mishandled. While another user claimed to have safely received their PS5 from the same seller.

The PS5 God of War bundle costs Rs 59,390 in India, which is a significant amount to lose. Amazon’s response to this issue remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Sony has been making efforts to ensure that the PS5 is readily available both online and offline. Recent restock sales have been successful, and offline stocks are plentiful.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 09:19 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 09:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Glow In Sun-kissed Selfies, See Bollywood Divas And Their Stunning Golden Hour Pics

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone's Airport Style Diaries: The Diva Slays In Smart Trench Coats, Chic Co-ord Sets And Trendy Athleisure Looks