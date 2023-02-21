Man Buys PS5 God of War Bundle On Amazon, Receives 2 Speakers Instead Of Console

A man recently purchased a PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle during Amazon’s latest sale. However, upon receiving his order, he discovered that he had been sent two Bluetooth speakers instead of the gaming console, leaving him cheated and frustrated.

According to the buyer’s (r/checknmater) post on Reddit, he purchased the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle from Kay Kay Overseas Corporation during the February 07 sale at 12 PM. “However, the product was shipped by Amazon in the name of the Electronics Bazar Store seller," the buyer claimed. The purchaser had recorded the delivery and unpacking and is currently awaiting a resolution from Amazon, who is investigating the issue and will take around three days to respond.

The buyer has urged others not to purchase the PS5 console from these sellers and instead go to offline stores. “I learned it the hard way. Was so excited and all ruined. Instead, I suffered mental trauma and literally cried. I really hope Amazon refunds me or sends me the PS5," the buyer said.

Several users on the PlayStation India subreddit have also reported similar incidents. One user suggested that it is best to verify the order before handing over the OTP. However, some users noted that Kay Kay Overseas and Electronics Bazar Store are legitimate sellers and that they had no problems ordering from them.

In defense of the seller, one user claimed that they are a legitimate seller and that the order may have been mishandled. While another user claimed to have safely received their PS5 from the same seller.

The PS5 God of War bundle costs Rs 59,390 in India, which is a significant amount to lose. Amazon’s response to this issue remains to be seen.

On the other hand, Sony has been making efforts to ensure that the PS5 is readily available both online and offline. Recent restock sales have been successful, and offline stocks are plentiful.

