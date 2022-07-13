Man Claims To Have Received Pixel 7 Pro Instead Of Pixel 6 Pro In Ghana: Here's The Full Story

Google last year launched its Pixel 6 series which came as a new beginning for the company’s smartphone range with the Google Tensor chip, a new design, and much more. This year, expectedly, Google is said to launch the Pixel 7 series, which will also include the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, according to reports. However, in a highly unusual incident, a man claims to have received a Google Pixel 7 Pro after ordering a Google Pixel 6 Pro for himself.

A user on Twitter, who goes by the username @soulpee on Twitter has shared photos of what he claims to be the Google Pixel 7 Pro, saying that a friend of his ordered the phone about two months back on Facebook marketplace and the phone came to him in Ghana last month, looking “weird as hell." He said that after initially thinking that its some fake phone he has bought, but turned out to be an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro, which is still a few months away from launch.

The Twitter user said that the smartphone did not run for very long as Google wiped the phone remotely and deleted Android 13 from the device. The user says that the Pixel 7 Pro was stuck in bootloader. The images shared by a user show a Pixel device that does not fit with the cover of the Pixel 6 Pro, along with the device information, and other photos in a thread.

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 PRO DELIVERED INSTEAD OF PIXEL 6 PRO: IS THE STORY TRUE?

While the post looks legitimate, people have called out the post fake in several comments. Noted tipster Max Weinbach also said that the images are old and that the post is fake. The user has defended his post by posting more pictures and asking people to verify him, but upon digging a little deeper, we found out that at least one of the images used by him have been reported on earlier in June. Now, while other images in the thread look new, there are doubts about the legitimacy of this post.

