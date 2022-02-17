Man Uses Apple AirTag To Stalk A Girl But Here's How Her iPhone 'Protected' Her

Apple’s AirTag item trackers are being misused the world over for stalking people. The misuse of AirTags has become so widespread that Apple itself has acknowledged the issue and is bringing features to stop the usage of AirTags for stalking. Apple recently announced that it is bringing a feature that will alert users sooner when an unknown AirTag is detected on them. The company said that the new feature will adjust the tone sequence of AirTags, which would make them sound louder, and will guide people to unknown AirTags using ultra wideband technology.

Now, a report in WXPI News has said that a man was arrested by the police after he was charged with stalking via Apple’s AirTag, in a rare case that led to an arrest after AirTag-related stalking charges. The report says that the victim received an alert on her iPhone that an AirTag is travelling with her. Once she discovered the device in the trailer hitch of her vehicle, she contacted the police. The report states that the culprit already had a protection-from-abuse order against him and was later released on bond.

The arrest was made possible due to a safety feature of the Apple AirTag that alerts users if an unknown AirTag is detected near them using the ultra wideband technology. Apple last week announced new features that are said to make the AirTag more safer and aims to stop AirTag-related stalking. “AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," Apple had said in a press release.

According to another report in 9to5Mac, the New York Police Department has also issued a warning to the residents of New York over the misuse of AirTags.

