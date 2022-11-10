Mark Zuckerberg Filmed While Virtually Addressing Meta Employees; Video Leaked

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, virtually addressed employees at about 1:00 PM ET following Meta’s announcement that 11,000 people, or nearly 13% of the overall workforce, will be let go.

A Meta employee who was affected filmed the virtual address and provided it to CNBC. In the video, Mark acknowledged that he is responsible for Meta’s current state and expressed gratitude to employees. Check out the video here.

Meta layoffs are the largest layoff in Facebook history, and Mark Zuckerberg wrote a lengthy letter to employees to inform them of the news. In the letter, Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that affected employees would be given 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks for every year of service to the company.

As per CNBC, here is the transcript of the virtual address given by Mark Zuckerberg to Meta employees:

I know there must be just a range of different emotions. I want to say up front that I take full responsibility for this decision.

I’m the founder and CEO, I’m responsible for the health of our company, for our direction, and for deciding how we execute that, including things like this, and this was ultimately my call.

And it was one of the hardest calls that I’ve had to make in the 18 years of running the company. And a lot of why it’s hard is, obviously, it has a big impact on your lives, but also for our mission. We’re losing people who… you’ve really put your heart and soul into this place.

Each of you is talented and passionate, and each of you has played a role in making Meta the success that it is. No matter what team you may have worked on, each of you played a role in contributing to the products that billions of people use to connect every day.

