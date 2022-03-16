Mark Zuckerberg Has Good News For NFT Influencers On Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company plans to bring NFTs into Instagram in the near term. In a conversation at the South by Southwest event, Zuckerberg touched upon the idea of bringing NFTs to the photo sharing platform. He said that the company plans to introduce NFTs into Instagram in the “near term." While Zuckerberg did not give much details, he said that integration on NFTs into the photo and video sharing platform is something that is on the way once the Instagram team works out some of the technical challenges.

“We are working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term. I’m not ready to announce exactly what that’s going to be today, but, over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, and hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment," Zuckerberg was quoted in a TechCrunch report as saying.

This is not the first time we have heard of NFT integration with Instagram. Last year, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri had said that Instagram is “exploring" NFTs with the goal of bringing the technology to a wider audience. Earlier than that, the company had hosted a virtual summit that was a “private event for NFT creators."

Instagram’s interest in NFTs comes in-line with parent company Meta’s aspirations for the future. The company is working on its metaverse and having NFTs and digital goods on Instagram will only make things better for Meta.

