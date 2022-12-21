Marshall Launches Gen 3 Home Bluetooth Speakers In India: Price, Features

Marshall has refreshed its Bluetooth speaker lineup in India this week with the third-gen speakers launching for consumers. You have Marshall Acton, Stanmore and Woburn premium wireless speakers that carry the classic Marshall design, and signature audio quality.

Marshall Gen 3 Bluetooth Speakers Price In India

Marshall Acton Gen 3 speaker is priced at Rs 31,999 while the Stanmore and Woburn come for Rs 41,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. You can get them in black, brown and cream colour options based on the models.

Marshall Gen 3 Bluetooth Speakers Feature

All three speakers have a different sound focus and their sizes make it easy to tell them apart. Acton is the smallest of the three models, while the most-premium version is the Woburn, as the prices suggest. Marshall has excelled in top-end audio quality and these speakers continue that tradition with a focus on modern features.

You have Bluetooth connectivity and also the option to connect the Woburn to a television via an HDMI port. Marshall has developed its smartphone app which can be used to tweak the settings of the speaker, and also change the equaliser based on your needs. You also get regular OTA updates from the company to add new features to the speakers.

The company has added some new features such as Placement Compensation and Dynamic Loudness that look to justify the Gen 3 tag that these speakers come in the market at their price range.

Marshall Acton III comes equipped with a 30W amplifier, while Stanmore III and Woburn III pack 50W and 90W amplifiers, respectively. You have also dual 15W amps for the tweeters.

You also have physical buttons to change the bass and treble levels of any track. The design elegance of the speakers makes them eye candy in your living room. The speakers’ are made of 70 per cent recycled plastic and vegan materials while the Marshall logo sits on the front.

At these prices, the Marshall speakers compete with brands like Sony, Bose, Edifier and Sennheiser among others.

