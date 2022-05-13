Maxima Max Pro X1 'Made in India' Smartwatch Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,999

Affordable smart wearable maker Maxima has announced the launch of its new budget smartwatch, Max Pro X1, in India. The company will aim to take on domestic rivals like boAt and Noise with its latest offering. The new Maxima Max Pro X1 features a square-shaped dial, but it still comes with the outdated metal-buckle strap-on mechanism. The company is promoting its new device through its new brand ambassador, cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav. The watch incorporates an ‘Advanced Realtek chipset’ (RTL8762CK) and comes with a 3ATM rating for water resistance. It is also touted to deliver up to 10 days of battery.

Maxima Max Pro X1 Price in India

The Maxima Max Pro X1 ‘made in India’ carries a price tag of Rs 1,999 and comes in three colour options - Black, Pink, and Green. Customers can purchase the device via official smart.maximawatches website or partner channels.

Maxima Max Pro X1 Specifications

The Maxima Max Pro X1 comes with a 1.4-inch IPS display with 240×280 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The package includes a silicone strap (94x126mm) and a magnetic charger. The company says the Max Pro X1 is “designed to make a fashion statement", and customers can choose between midnight black, peachy pink, and army green. The right side of the watch includes a physical button to browse through the menu or wake-up screen.

The smartwatch can monitor blood oxygen levels (Spo2), sleep, and heart rate - a standard for most budget smartwatches these days. Maxima says the Maxima Max Pro X1 will offer 10-day battery back up on a single charge, while heavy usage will offer up to six days of runtime. It is said to offer 30 days of standby time. The Maxima Max Pro X1 further includes two in-built games to “keep the mood light" and multiple sports modes for tracking your daily workout goals.

Customers can also choose between over 100 cloud-based watch faces to personalise the display image. Other key features include Bluetooth and compatibility with Android smartphones and Apple iPhones.

