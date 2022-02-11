McDonald's May Be Opening A Metaverse Restaurant Soon

Fast food chain McDonald’s may be planning to open a restaurant in the metaverse soon. The company’s entry into the Metaverse may combine virtual and physical experiences with a “virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods." The company’s restaurant may also home-deliver food items. According to recently-found documents, McDonald’s has filed a bunch of trademark applications for its metaverse project. The documents were shared by a trademark attorney and the founder of a law firm named Gerben Intellectual Property.

On Twitter, Gerben also shared a screen recording of McDonald’s trademark application. He said that a total of 10 filings have been submitted by the burger brand as of February 4. With this project, McDonald’s seems to be aiming to bring virtual food and beverages as downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, videos, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). “Operating a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods, operating a virtual restaurant online featuring home delivery," the trademark documents shared by Gerben said.

It is not known as to how the “delivery" part of this will work. We do not know if this means McDonald’s delivering food within the metaverse, or if an order placed in the metaverse restaurant will be delivered in real life. McDonald’s is also reportedly bringing its McCafe brand to the metaverse project.

McDonald’s has not said anything about this project, but last year the company launched its first NFT to mark the 40th anniversary of its popular McRib sandwich.

Metaverse is a concept that has taken over the tech world by a storm. Recently, in a first-of-its-kind event in India, a couple from Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri on February 6 threw their wedding reception in the Metaverse. The couple, Dinesh SP, a project associate at IIT Madras and Janaganandhini Ramasamy, a software engineer held their wedding in Sivalingapuram, a small tribal village in Tamil Nadu. It was followed by a wedding reception with Metaverse technology at 6.30 pm, bringing the ‘tradition with technology’. The event has been presided over by the avatar of the bride’s late father Ramasamy, who passed away during April 2021.

