MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Launched As New Flagship Chipset: Here Are All The Features

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek has launched a new flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ that comes about a month after rfival Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ offers a 5 percent higher clock speed for its high performance Cortex-X2 core, increasing the peak clock speed from 3.5GHz to 3.2GHz. MediaTek also says that the GPU performance has increased by 5 percent, although it has not disclosed the specific clock speeds for both the existing Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000+ chipsets. The company also claims a 10 percent graphics performance increase with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

Apart from the abovementioned changes, evverything else remains the same as the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The processor is built on a 4nm TSMC process as well as an octa-core CPU that comes with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex A-710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores.

Users are also getting a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, an integrated 5G modem topping out at 7Gbps speeds, and a fifth-generation APU for AI and machine learning applications.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset also includes support for up to a 320-megapixel single camera support, AV1 decoding support, simultaneous triple camera HDR video reccording, and 8K video recording at 24fps for the camera.

For display, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ comes with up to 144Hz refresh rate display support with a WQHD+ resolution, and 180Hz refresh rate support for FHD+ resolution.

In terms of connectivity, the new flagship chipset from MediaTek comes with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The chipmaker has said that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ will come on smartphones starting Q3 2022. Currently, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is used on smartphones from Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, but only the Vivo X80 vanilla is available with the Dimensity 9000 in India.

