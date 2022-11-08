Mediatek Dimensity 9200 Based On 4nm Process Unveiled: Key Details And More

Mediatek has launched the Dimensity 9200, a 5G chipset with support for for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity and as per the company, the Dimensity 9200 is the first chipset that features an Arm Cortex X3 with clock speeds of over 3GHz.

The chipset is based on TSMC’s second generation 4nm process and features 1x Arm Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.05GHz, 3x Arm Cortex-A715 clocked at 2.85GHz, and 4x Arm Cortex-A510 clocked at 1.8GHz.

Other features including, Bluetooth LE, LPDDR5X (up to 8533Mbps memory), MediaTek AI-SR/MEMC, and MediaTek Smart Blulight Defender ensure a flagship-level performance.

Mediatek claims that the Dimensity 9200 is the first to bring support for RGBW sensors and said, “smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200 can avoid Bayer conversion, providing up to 34% more power savings than competing solutions."

Mediatek Dimensity 9200 allows OEMs to use Full HD+ displays with support for 240Hz and WQHD+ displays with up to 144Hz and 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz.

“MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool," said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit at MediaTek.

He added, “With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, the Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable form factors."

Mediatek says that consumers can expect smartphones using the Dimensity 9200 chipset by the end of 2022.

