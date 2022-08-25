MediaTek Helio G99 Powered, Gaming Centric Smartphones To Launch in India Soon: All Details

The latest MediaTek Helio G99 processor-powered handsets will soon be available in India, according to MediaTek, the fourth-largest fabless semiconductor vendor in the world. The Helio G99 chipset is constructed using TSMC 6nm process and is geared to facilitate ideal performance, reliability, and quality gaming performance for 4G handsets.

As part of the Helio G Series chipsets, technologies like MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite, Resource Management Engine 2.0 and Networking Engine 2.0 are included to provide a user experience where the ideal mobile gaming experience, fast touch sampling rate and enhanced visuals are given a priority.

MediaTek Helio G99 Specifications

A powerful Arm Mali G57-class GPU is included in addition to an octa-core CPU with two extremely fast Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. Mediatek is also emphasizing big on the support of Full HD+ displays that support a refresh of up to 120 Hz. This will result in cost savings as there is no need for expensive hardware.

While it may not be relevant for budget hardware, the support for 108MP image sensors is big, considering there is zero latency while capturing images. Also, to conserve battery life, MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 lite ensures that the load between CPU, GPU and memory is divided for optimal smoothness and gaming performance during long gaming sessions.

To bolster the connectivity, MediaTek Helio G99 includes support for Dual SIM for VoLTE and ViLTE services. Moreover, Fast Cat-13 4G LTE-A downlink and 4×4 MIMO, 256QAM, eMBMS, and HPUE ensure that when you are in busy areas with high chances of network drops, your phone receives the maximum possible signal strength.

Smartphones Launching With MediaTek Helio G99 in India Soon

MediaTek Helio G99 is its first chip to be built on the highly efficient TSMC 6nm production process. Poco M5, powered by the new Helio G99 chipset, is also rumored to launch in India soon. Now, with MediaTek making things official, the launch of the Poco M5 seems more or less confirmed for this year. Also, Infinix, too, has conformed the launch of its Note 12 Pro 4G, the first MediaTek Helio G99 powered phone in India on August 26, 2022.

