MediaTek Ready To Battle Qualcomm With Its Satellite Connectivity Tech For Android

Apple started the journey and soon satellite connectivity on smartphones is going to become a standard. Qualcomm has already announced its technology to support the feature and now MediaTek is ready to join the ranks this week.

MediaTek is going to showcase its capability at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) from next week. Android phones later this year using the MediaTek chipset could offer this feature to consumers.

Satellite connectivity allows people to send messages from remote corners of the globe where the network is not available. You can notify the law enforcement or emergency services to assist you. But while Apple has focused on one-way messaging via the satellite, Qualcomm and Samsung claim their satellite tech offers two-way messaging.

MediaTek is also going to follow these giants and cater to the needs of the users both ways. MediaTek is bringing 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) to its chipset for smartphones. But the company has mentioned that it sees the potential of this tech beyond smartphones and could have them in cars as well.

MediaTek has confirmed that a brand called Bullitt will launch the first MediaTek-powered phone with satellite connectivity in the market. Other prominent names could join the list in the coming months.

We already know that Android 14 will support satellite tech natively, making it easy for chip makers to develop the feature into their chips. Apple has used Globalstar to power its satellite tech which is available on the iPhone 14 series. Qualcomm announced its tech at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023) earlier this year.

It is bringing the tech with the help of Iridium Satellite Communications which is providing its L-band spectrum low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites for communications across the globe. Phones with this feature will be rolling out in H2 2023. Most people using smartphones will not feel the need for this feature but it is good to see smartphone hardware becoming powerful to handle satellite communication.

