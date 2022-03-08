MediaTek's New Chipset Is Better Than Latest Snapdragon Flagship SoC: All Details

MediaTek has made rapid strides in the chipset market over the past few years. And the results have started showing in the real world now.

The company launched its new Dimensity 8100 chipset recently, and according to a new report, this new hardware has the flagship-like capability. Not only that, tests suggest the Dimensity 8100 SoC beats the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm.

Also Read: Apple March 8 Event: Top deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and More Before iPhone SE 2022 Launch

The funny thing is, Dimensity 8100 is not even flagship hardware. That credentials belong to the Dimensity 9000 SoC, which also managed to give better scores than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This claim has been made based on a recently leaked test result of an upcoming Realme phone which managed to score higher multi-thread score Geekbench 5 benchmark tests.

Advertisement

The device codenamed RMX3562, dubbed to be the Realme GT Neo 3 phone, got 4071 as the multi-thread score on Geekbench 5. When you compare this score with the 3752 of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the performance tests show a noticeable bump in quality.

As per the results, only the Apple A15 Bionic got a higher score than Dimensity 8100.

Also Read: You Are Unlikely To See A Flagship Nokia Phone Anytime Soon, Here’s Why

These results are surprising for two reasons. Firstly, the Dimensity 8100 is not a flagship-level SoC, which the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is. And secondly, the Dimensity 8100 chipset is based on the 5nm architecture, while the Dimensity 9000 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are based on the newer 4nm process.

Advertisement

Some suggest that MediaTek and Apple benefit from getting their chipsets manufactured by TSMC from Taiwan, while Qualcomm depends on Samsung for its fab production.

MWC 2022 | Oppo Find X5 Quick Look: Power-packed Smartphone with 80W Fast Charging

Advertisement

Either way, it is good to see MediaTek finding its ground in the higher segment with the Dimensity SoCs that have proven to be the go-to choice for quite a few phone brands these days, including the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.