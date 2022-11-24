Meta Forced To Take Down AI Bot After Fake Research Cited

Meta faces new issues as its artificial intelligence (AI) bot has been accused of citing fake research papers. Following the complaints from people, Meta has been forced to take its AI Bot called Galactica offline.

According to reports, Meta developed the bot after training it with the use of 106 billion tokens of scientific text and data that are openly available. Multiple people have cited examples of fake research published by Galactica, which is certainly a headache that Meta didn’t need after all the challenges facing the company in the past few months.

The other worrying part about the AI Bot is that it was creating fake studies but somehow managed to attribute them to real researchers.

Meta launched the AI Bot earlier this month, and less than a few days after its release, the company has been forced to take it down. The AI Scientist at Meta, Yann LeCunn shared this tweet, suggesting people might have somehow mistaken its whole purpose.

He talks about the fact that the AI Bot can no longer be used for some casual fun. That part clearly didn’t go well with the community, who suggested that Meta should chart out a clear path for something that is known as an AI Bot. On one side you have Meta, while Google continues to build AI that truly transforms the industry.

Google has opened its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for the public and you can now register to chat with the AI-driven bot trained on the company’s controversial language model.

Google has already warned that early previews of its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) model “may display inaccurate or inappropriate content". ‘AI Test Kitchen’ by Google is an app where people can learn about, experience, and give feedback on Google’s emerging AI technology.

This is just another headline-making news that people at Meta would clearly want to avoid. After all, the company has already been the talk of the town, now that over 10,000 employees have been laid off, citing lower revenue projections. Add to that, you have the metaverse facing questions from all corners, including the Xbox CEO, who said it resembled a poorly built video game.

