Meta (or formerly known as Facebook) has a new challenge to take care of before its Metaverse ambitions take over. Tackling harassment in the virtual world. Recently, a 43-year-old British woman claimed that she was groped in the virtual world by a group of male avatars. The woman named Nina Jane Patel talked about being “verbally and sexually harassed" by three or four male avatars in Horizon Venues of Meta.

In order to prevent such harassment and make the Metaverse a safe place for all, Meta has announced a new feature called “personal boundary" in its Horizon virtual reality platform which will prevent people from virtually assaulting other people. There will be an invisible virtual barrier around avatars that will prevent other avatars from getting too close. However, you can stretch out your arm in the virtual world for a high-five but you won’t be able to hug your friend or anyone else for that matter.

“Personal Boundary prevents avatars from coming within a set distance of each other, creating more personal space for people and making it easier to avoid unwanted interactions," said Meta.

The woman who faced harassment in Metaverse wrote, “It was surreal. It was a nightmare", is what Nina wrote in the post. She has even talked about the male avatars touching her character’s body inappropriately, and took screenshots for several minutes.

The Personal Boundary will not allow anyone from “invading your avatar’s personal space". If someone tries to enter your Personal Boundary, the system will halt their forward movement as they reach the boundary.

By default, this boundary will make it feel like there is an “almost 4-foot distance between your avatar and others. Over time, we’ll continue to make improvements as we learn how this affects people’s experiences," it added. Explaining further, Meta said, “In the future, we’ll explore the possibility of adding in new controls and UI changes, like letting people customise the size of their Personal Boundary."

