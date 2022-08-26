Meta Is Bringing A New VR Headset In October This Year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms

Meta (erstwhile Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the company’s next virtual headset will arrive later this year in October. Zuckerberg confirmed the development during a podcast, indicating that the device may launch during the company’s Connect event in October.

Speaking at the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg said that the next device, which could be the VR headset codenamed Project Cambria, will launch in October. “For the next device that’s coming out in October, there’s a few big features," Zuckerberg said during the podcast. The Meta CEO also described the new social options that would be enabled by eye and facial tracking.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg said that a feature will be to have eye contact in virtual reality. “Have your face be tracked so that way your avatar — it’s not just this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout, or whatever your expression is, have that translate in real time to your avatar," the Meta CEO was quoted as saying.

Project Cambria, one of the most talked-upon headset prototype that Facebook is working on, is said to come with a high resolution colour display, internal sensors for eye and facial tracking, and augmented reality capabilities. The new headset, according to a previous report, could be named the Meta Quest Pro, and will sit alongside the lower-end Meta Quest in the VR headsets lineup.

Meta is reportedly planning to refresh its headsets in the coming weeks, and will be different from the Meta Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. Cambria, according to rumours, is said to be more expensive than the current Meta Quest VR headset, which is priced at $399.

Advertisement

Meta holds its Connect event sometime around fall every year. Earlier called the Oculus Connect, the event showcases what the company has in store for users on both the software and hardware front. This year’s Meta Connect event is said to focus on Metaverse, virtual reality, and privacy, given that the company’s primary focus is in this space currently.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here