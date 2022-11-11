Meta Layoffs: Woman Fired While On Maternity Leave, Here's What She Said

Earlier this week, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, announced the most significant job cut in the history of the company. Meta announced laying off 11,000 employees, about 13% of the workforce.

Among those 11,000 employees, Anneka Patel, ex-communications Manager at Facebook and mother to the 3-month-old baby Emilia, was also laid off. She received the email while she was on maternity leave. Anneka said, “This morning I found out I was one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta #layoffs. This hit me hard as I’m currently out on maternity leave," and her “heart sank" upon receiving the email.

Anneka claims that working at Meta was her dream when she moved from London to Bay Area nine years ago. “It’s been an incredible 2.5 years working on the Facebook Groups product, which I truly think is the best part of Facebook," she added.

Despite being laid off, Anneka had good things to say about Meta. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and said community leaders at Facebook are doing a fantastic job of improving people’s lives. Patel said, “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone I worked with for making my time there so special."

Further in her post, Anneka notes that her maternity leave ends in February, and “while these first few months of motherhood have been some of the most challenging of my life, I wouldn’t have traded them for the world." Per her LinkedIn post, she plans to resume work next year and asked the community to look for suitable communications roles.

Read the full post here:

Meta layoffs are the largest layoff in Facebook history, and Mark Zuckerberg wrote a lengthy letter to employees to inform them of the news. In the letter, Mark Zuckerberg also revealed that affected employees would be given 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks for every year of service to the company.

