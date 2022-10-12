Meta Quest Pro VR Headset With Snapdragon Chip Launched: Price, Features

Meta continues with its focus on the metaverse and to show its commitment it has launched a new Meta Quest Pro virtual reality headset. The new device also supports mixed reality and is aimed at professionals. The new headset is powered by a Qualcomm chip, has improved displays, and the performance also gets a boost. All this comes with a hefty price tag.

Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Price

Meta Quest Pro VR headset is priced at $1,500 (Rs 1,23,000 approx) and it will be available from October 25 in the US, UK, Canada and France. The bundled Quest Touch Pro controllers will sell for $300 (Rs 24,000 approx) later this year.

Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Features

Meta Quest Pro VR headset features two new LCD displays that get quantum dot technology and local dimming. The brightness level and the color gamut of the Quest Pro have gone up with the new variant. It is powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset, which has been designed for advanced VR capabilities. Compared to the XR2, Qualcomm promises a 50 per cent improvement in performance and 30 per cent reduced thermals. You also have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which explains the higher price tag.

Meta has also worked on improving the visuals inside the headset, offering better depth and sharpness in the peripheral vision. Quest Pro comes with 10 colour cameras, where five are inside and the others outside. The inner cameras are meant to track your virtual avatars in the field and this data remains in the headset. It’s fair to say that the Quest Pro targets professionals, while the Quest 2 can be considered by casual gamers.

The touch controllers have also been redesigned for better ergonomics and haptic feedback. You can charge it via a USB C adapter. Meta Quest Pro goes up against the PlayStation VR headset, HTC Vive and a few more brands.

