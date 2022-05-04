Meta Says It Removed Over 27 Million Pieces Of Bad Content In India In March

Meta took down 24.6 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.7 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in the month of March, in accordance with the IT Rules 2021.

Between March 1-and 31, Meta received 656 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism for Facebook and responded to 100 per cent of those reports. “Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 556 cases," Meta said in its compliance report.

For Instagram, the company received 1,150 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and it responded to 100 per cent of those 1,150 reports.

“Of the other 594 reports where a specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 20 reports in total," the company informed.

“The report describes our efforts to remove harmful content from Facebook and Instagram and demonstrate our continued commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive," said the company.

“We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community and review by our teams to identify and review content against our policies," it added.

Meta actioned a huge 14.9 million spam content, 2.5 million violent and graphic content and 2.1 million content related to adult nudity and sexual activity, among others.

“We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) and take action for going against our standards," it said.

In February, Meta took down 21.2 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram. Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday said that it banned over 18 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of March in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

