Meta Wants To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Messages App On Quest VR

Meta (formerly Facebook) is now testing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) features on its Quest virtual reality (VR) Messenger headsets.

With the new v40 software update, Meta is testing optional E2EE for Messenger’s one-on-one messages and calls in VR.

“Keeping your information secure is one of our top priorities, not just in VR but across Meta apps and technologies. When people trust that their conversations are truly private, they feel safe to express themselves and build stronger online connections.," Meta said in a statement late on Monday.

The company also announced other new features in the v40 update.

The new App Unlock feature enables you to put specific games and apps behind an unlock pattern.

“This is an important security feature for any and all Meta Quest devices — and should hopefully prove a useful starting point for parents as we begin rolling out our parental supervision tools in the coming months," said the company.

Once an app is locked, you’ll need to input your pattern every time you want to unlock and launch it.

Starting with v40, you’ll be able to make payments with a 3DS-enabled credit card in VR, including the 3DS authorisation step.

Although developers will need to opt-in to enable 3DS support for in-app purchases. “We’re also adding a pair of new Logitech keyboards: the Logitech K375s and Logitech MX Keys," said Meta.

The Accessibility tab will get a pair of new options to make Meta Quest headsets more comfortable for people who are hard of hearing.

“We’re adding a new Mono Audio option that enables you to hear the same audio from both the left and right speakers on your headset (or from the headphone jack) versus the default spatial audio effect," Meta added.

